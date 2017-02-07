Binh Dinh builds houses for flood victims

Flood in Nhon Hoa, An Nhon town, Binh Dinh (Source: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the central province of Binh Dinh will build 668 houses for local victims of floods in 2016, according to Director of Binh Dinh’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen My Quang.The province will offer financial aid worth between 15 million (660 USD) to 100 million (4,400 USD) to poor and near-poor families whose houses collapsed and washed away during the floods, with total funding reaching 21.26 trillion VND (935.44 million USD).Of the amount, 15 billion VND (660,000 USD) was donated by the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank).The remaining funding is covered by donations mobilised by the provincial aid board under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.Binh Dinh was the worst-hit province by floods from October to December last year, which left 48 people dead or missing, 756 houses collapsed.Hundreds of kilometres of roads, bridges were damaged, causing total losses exceeding 2.2 trillion VND (94.4 million USD).-VNA