Binh Dinh develops social housing in 2017

– The south central coastal province of Binh Dinh aims to complete two apartment projects in Quy Nhon city that could accommodate 716 households in 2017, as part of the local social housing development plan for 2016 – 2020.According to Dao Quy Tieu, head of the provincial Construction Department, the projects consist of the Long Thinh apartment block in Ghenh Rang ward and Phu My apartment block in Ngo May ward, with their combined floor area spanning over 51,130 m2.Once operational, these blocks will help the province realise 60 percent of its social housing plan for 2016-2020.The department said it has advised the provincial authorities to approve the Hoang Van Thu apartment project, to be launched this year, adding that the province will call for investment in social housing projects in Quy Nhon city, Tay Son, Hoai Nhon districts, and An Nhon town.At the same time, Binh Dinh is considering financial assistance to rebuild over 900 houses, each worth between 50 and 100 million VND (2215 – 4431 USD) for flood victims. During the recent floods, 1,000 local houses were wrecked.The province has so far helped 620 out of 768 needy households build storm shelters.-VNA