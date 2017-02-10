Binh Dinh expects to attract 514 million USD of investment in 2017

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– The south central province of Binh Dinh expects to attract 47 investment projects in 2017 with a total capital of 514 million USD, including seven foreign-invested ones worth 70 million USD, said a provincial official.Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment , said that in order to create optimal conditions for investors, the province has sped up construction of infrastructure at the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone and other industrial parks and clusters as well as at seaport and transport projects.The Department of Planning and Investment has coordinated with the provincial Economic Zone Management Board to provide the Government and province’s updated policies related to investment promotion and attraction for investors, especially those from Japan, the Republic of Korea and the US.The department has also asked to pay more attention to big investors and those using advanced and environmental-friendly technologies, said Thuy.According to Ho Quoc Dung, Chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Committee, it is necessary for the province to change methods of calling investment by focusing on potential foreign and domestic investors.Last year, Binh Dinh lured 40 projects with a total investment of 9.7 trillion VND (431 million USD), up 857 billion VND over the figure in 2015.So far, the province has attracted 63 foreign-invested projects worth 738 million USD, including 10 projects worth 84.58 million USD in 2016.-VNA