Binh Dinh welcomes first sea tourists of new lunar year

The Australian ship Coral Expeditions (Source: www.cruisecritic.com)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – An Australian ship Coral Expeditions carrying 50 American passengers arrived at Quy Nhon port in the south central province of Binh Dinh on February 9.



The ship is en route from northern Hai Phong city to Ho Chi Minh City in the south.



During their one-day stay in Binh Dinh, the tourists went sightseeing to the province’s attractions such as museums and towers of the Cham ethnic group.



Later the day, the ship left for Nha Trang city in the neighbouring province of Khanh Hoa.



Binh Dinh province received 265,000 visitors in January, a year-on-year increase of 3 percent. Of the arrivals, 19,700 are foreigners, up 5 percent.



Total earnings from tourism services hit 119 billion VND (5.2 million USD), up 32 percent.-VNA