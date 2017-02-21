Binh Duong aims for 20-percent tourism growth

Binh Duong's flower street. (Source: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong wants to attract more foreign direct investment for tourism development, aiming to achieve an annual growth of 20 percent in the next four years.



According to Huynh Ngoc Dang, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the locality needs about more than 6.3 trillion VND (277.2 million USD) to invest in the sector.



Local authorities will focus on protecting land funds for developing ecotourism, towards attracting foreign investment for high-quality service sectors, Dang said.



He added that attention will be paid to promoting tourism in combination with shopping and sports, ecotourism, and cultural tourism.



Additionally, tourism clusters will be formed, providing garden and trade-village tours, and tours to historical and cultural relic sites.



Binh Duong recorded an annual average increase of 2.3 percent in the number of visitors to the locality from 2011-2015.



The locality served 4.39 million holiday-makers in 2016, up 4.5 percent against the previous year. It raked in 1.2 trillion VND (52.8 million USD) from tourism activities, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.-VNA