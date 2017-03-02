Binh Duong int’l cycling race attracts nine foreign teams

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The annual Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament is expected to entertain sport aficionados with exciting races by nine strong teams from eight foreign countries and ten domestic teams during a nine-day competition, starting from March 8 in the southern province of Binh Duong.According to Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Secretary General of the Cycling, Sports and Motorbike Confederation, powerful foreign cyclists come from Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand.The event creates a golden opportunity for Vietnamese cyclists to learn experience and improve their performance through competing with sturdy riders in the region, Vu said, noting that this is billed as a preparation for local cyclists to join the 29th Southeast Asian Games and other Asian championships.The competitors will cycle on nine paths measuring nearly 830 kilometres through Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.The riders will conquer Bao Loc, Prenn and Vinh Hy passes to win the “Queen of Mountain Climbing” title.-VNA