Binh Duong Water Environment JSC debuts on HCM City bourse

Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company's headquarter. (Photo: BWE)

– Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company in the southern province of Binh Duong started trading with code BWE on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) on July 20, the 421st company on the bourse.The HOSE decided to list the company’s shares at the reference price of 14,300 VND (0.63 USD) per share, with a trading band of 20 percent for maiden listings.At the end of July 20, BWE stock was sold at 17,150 VND (0.75 USD) per share, up 20 percent from the initial price.Listing on the HOSE, the company is expected to improve its public reputation and draw more investment.Equitised in August, 2016, the company currently has charter capital of 1.5 trillion VND (65.9 million USD).BWE focuses on treating and supplying clean water for daily activities and industry in the province. By the end of the first quarter of this year, the company had total assets exceeding 8.8 trillion VND (387 million USD), total revenue of 342 billion VND (15 million USD) and profit after taxes of 53 billion VND (2.3 million USD).HOSE is the exchange that gathers the biggest companies in Vietnam with its VN30 Index, which tracks the performance of the largest 30 firms by market capitalisation.-VNA