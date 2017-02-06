Binh Phuoc province vows to swiftly address business obstacles

A garment factory (Photo: VNA)

– The southern province of Binh Phuoc is working to strongly improve the local investment climate, by dealing with problems facing enterprises in a swift and effective manner.The affirmation was made by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi during a working session on February 6 with executives of Taiwanese-invested company New Apparel, based in the Bac Dong Phu Industrial Park.Loi also asked businesses to directly phone him to have their issues settled in a timely fashion.He believed that meetings with enterprises will promote a trustworthy investment environment and help attract investors. He also requested officials at provincial agencies to maintain contacts with companies to expeditiously address such problems as labour shortage, electricity and water supply, and security.New Apparel General Director Peter Chang said the firm is also building a factory covering 100ha in the Bau Bang Industrial Park of neighbouring Binh Duong province to supply fibre materials for other garment factories.It is employing 2,500 workers and plans to recruit an additional 2,500 this year. The number of its employees is set to reach 8,000 once its factories work at full capacity.At the working session, Deputy Director of the Binh Phuoc Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Mai said the province will cooperate with New Apparel at weekly job fairs and give assistance in personnel training to help it deal with the shortage of skilled labourers.Binh Phuoc, part of the southern key economic region, is calling for investment in 13 industrial parks. Eight of the parks have drawn 164 projects, including 64 domestic ones worth over 3.5 trillion VND (154.9 million USD). The province is also home to 30 industrial clusters. -VNA