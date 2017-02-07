Binh Thuan improves tourism services

Phu Quy Island measures 16.5sq.km in area and is located 120 km southeast of Phan Thiet city (Photo: blogdulich.com.vn)

- The central province of Binh Thuan has intensified inspections to improve the quality of tourism services and ensure visitors’ safe and enjoyable stay during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, during the seven-day Tet festival that began on January 26, the province welcomed 180,000 arrivals, including 80,000 spending nights in local tourist sites, a slight increase of 2 percent from the same period last year.During the holidays, resorts in Ham Tien – Mui Ne tourist site in Phan Thiet city attracted scores of visitors, mainly international ones, fulfilling up to 90 percent of its capacity.Other local resorts such as Saigon Mui Ne, Phu Hai, Muine De Century, Sailing Bay were fully occupied during Tet.Hon Rom, Suoi Tien, Doi Cat, and Po Sah Inu in Phan Thiet city received 15,000 visitors per day. Domestic tourists mainly come from HCM City, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Hanoi and Lao Cai.In spite of crowds of tourists, the room price recorded a slight increase of 10 percent, traffic and food safety were ensured across local tourist sites.The Department worked with relevant authorities and localities to organise numerous cultural and sports exchanges while ensuring environment protection and service quality.-VNA