Binh Thuan resident donates 230 artifacts to Ninh Thuan Museum

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Ninh Thuan (VNA) – Nguyen Ngoc An, a resident in Binh Thuan province, donated 230 artifacts to the Ninh Thuan Museum.



The artifacts donated by An, a passionate collector of antiques, include many of significant value, such as stone axes from the Sa Huynh Culture which flourished between 1000 BC and 200 BD, or jars and knives with two handles of Champa culture dating back to the 15th century.



There were also artifacts of the Tran and Nguyen Dynasties dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.-VNA