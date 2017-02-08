Book on Vietnam’s economic development debuts in India

The debut of the book in New Delhi on February 7 (Source: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The book "Vietnam: The Emerging Asian star from a war-stricken nation", which deals with various aspects of the Southeast Asian country's economy, made its debut at a ceremony in New Delhi, India, on February 7.



The release was part of activities marking the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties (January 7) and the 10th anniversary of their bilateral strategic partnership.



Published by Bloomsbury, the 160-page hardcover book was written by many authors and edited by Director of Fore Management School Dr. Jitendra Das and Dr. Hitesh Arora.



It gives a deep insight into Vietnam’s securities market, financial reforms, impacts of foreign direct investment, women’s role in the economy, innovation and creativity, opportunities and challenges of e-commerce, comparison of skills of workers in India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam with those in the US, and consumption trend in the country.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Das said thanks to the renovation cause, Vietnam has emerged from a war-stricken country into an export-oriented economy with one of the fastest growing rates in the region during the past several years.



As a member of almost all key agreements in the region and the world, Vietnam has become an attractive destination to investors from many countries worldwide, including India, he said.



Vietnamese Ambassador to India Ton Sinh Thanh said Vietnam’s economy has grown by an average 6-7 percent a year over the past three decades.



In the near future, Vietnam will continue restructuring its economy, with focus on improving business climate, developing high-quality workforce and modern infrastructure, he said, adding that Vietnamese and Indian leaders have defined economic links as a strategic field in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership established last year.



He also expressed his belief in the bright future of Vietnam-India friendship and cooperation.-VNA