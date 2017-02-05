Buddhist festival promotes healthy lifestyle

Head monk of Khai Nguyen pagoda Thich Dao Thinh speaks at a press conference to introduce the event (Source: vietnamtourism.com)



– Up to 10,000 pilgrims have joined a “smiling for happiness and peace” programme as part of a spring festival at Khai Nguyen Pagoda in Hanoi’s suburban town of Son Tay which opened on February 5.The pagoda’s head monk Thich Dao Thinh said the “Xuan An Lac” spring festival was held at the pagoda for the first time with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle and love among the community.Vegetarian is a prominent theme at the festival, with nearly 60 vegetarian restaurants participating.They plan to make a national record of cooking 1,000 vegetarian hot pots for visitors on February 7.Other activities include a flower festival, a lion dance, a martial arts performance, a music show, and folk games.The spring festival, co-organised by Khai Nguyen Pagoda, the An Lac Business Community, Hanoi Martial Arts Association, and Hanoi Laughter Yoga Club, will last until February 7.-VNA