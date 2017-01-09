Buddhists, youths join hand to help the poor

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hundreds of Buddhists and youngsters from Hanoi will participate in a programme to make Chung or square sticky rice cakes for disadvantaged people to enjoy the Lunar New Year (Tet).The programme will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism from January 17-19.The cakes will be presented to underprivileged and ethnic minority people in remote and natural disaster prone areas in the northwestern province of Dien Bien, central Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces.A ceremony to erect “Cay Neu” (a tall bamboo tree) will also be held at the village to ward off bad feelings from the old year and pray for peace and happiness for Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups.Nearly 200 village patriarchs, intellectuals and artisans from 16 ethnic communities of different regions are expected to gather at a spring programme from February 4-5.The annual event aims to honour the unique culture of Vietnamese ethnic groups and strengthen national unity.Traditional festivals will be presented at the programme such as “Xen Ban” (worshipping) of the Thai ethnic group, and “Nao Pe Chau” (ancestral worship) of the Mong ethnic community.Visitors can enjoy various cultural activities such as goat-fighting, tree growing, folk games, and food exchanges.-VNA