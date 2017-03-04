Bulgaria’s national day marked in HCM City

Head of the Commercial and Economic Office in Ho Chi Minh City Oleg Marinov at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City hold a ceremony to mark Bulgaria’s 139th National Day on March 3.Speaking at the event, Do Ha Nam, Vice President of the association congratulated the Bulgarian people on their robust achievements during the national building and construction.The two countries have enjoyed sound relations across fields, especially politics and socio-culture, he said, adding that the Bulgarian community in Vietnam has made significant contributions to the development of bilateral ties.For his part, Oleg Marinov, a representative from the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam and head of the Commercial and Economic Office in Ho Chi Minh City, thanked Vietnam for organising such event while expressing his hope that Vietnamese people who once studied and worked in Bulgaria will serve as bridges to contribute to the development of the two countries’ friendship.-VNA