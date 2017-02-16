Bun Bo Hue - most delicious noodle soup

Bun Bo Hue (Hue beef noodle), a popular dish in Thua Thien - Hue central province has become well-known worldwide. US chef Anthony Bourdain calls it the world's best noodle soup in his show on CNN.
VNA
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 10:11:00
