Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 10:39:12

Culture - Sports

Bun Bo Hue - most delicious noodle soup

Bun Bo Hue (Hue beef noodle), a popular dish in Thua Thien - Hue central province has become well-known worldwide. US chef Anthony Bourdain calls it the world's best noodle soup in his show on CNN.

