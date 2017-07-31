Tourists to Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has issued a long-term tourism development plan, aiming to make tourism a spearhead sector by 2030.In the first phase of the plan from 2016-2020, the province will invest in infrastructure for tourism, aiming to lure 1.7 million tourists in 2020, including 50,000 foreigners, earning about 2.6 trillion VND (114.4 million VND).During the period, Ca Mau will develop 5,800 hotel rooms.In 2020-2030, the province will complete its infrastructure system, while providing more attractive tourism products. In 2030, Ca Mau targets 2.6 million visitors, including 110,000 foreigners for about 7.2 trillion VND (316.8 million VND) and creating jobs for 53,000 people. The province also expects to have 11,700 hotel rooms by 2030.To fulfil the targets, Ca Mau will apply several measures, including raising locals’ awareness of tourism development, while introducing its tourism potential through many channels.Ca Mau will also call for investment in tourism as well as infrastructure building, while developing community-based and eco-tourism, and enhancing the quality of human resources for the sector.-VNA