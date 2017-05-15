Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The southernmost province of Ca Mau loses nearly 450ha of coastal land each year due to erosion, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development To Quoc Nam.Erosion is threatening 100,000ha of aquaculture land of more than 260,000 households.On the western coast, 57km of the coastline is prone to erosion, stretching from Tieu Dua canal, U Minh district to Bay Hap river mouth, Phu Tan district. The situation is particularly serious along a 25km section from Tieu Dua to Bay and two other sections from Ba Tinh to Mui Trai, and from Doc river to Bay Hap riverbank with a combined length of 32km.On the eastern coast, a survey found out that 48km of the shore is in serious danger and erosion along another 24.5km has reached the extremely dangerous level.In general, the sea is going into land at a pace of 45-50m a year along the eastern coast.Over the past time, Ca Mau has spent more than 640 billion VND (27.8 million USD) to counter the erosion along 22.667km of coastline and build 6.687km of dykes.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su said the province needs State funding for its dyke construction and forestation projects with total capital of nearly 1.3 trillion VND (56.5 million USD).In the near future, Ca Mau needs 200 billion VND (8.69 million USD) to build sea dykes along affected areas, and another 1.4 trillion VND (60.8 million USD) for resettlement and livelihood projects for 4,800 households in high risk areas.-VNA