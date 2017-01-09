Ca Mau restructures key economic sectors

Processing shrimp for export (Photo: VNA)

– In 2017, the southernmost province of Ca Mau will continue to accelerate economic restructuring, with a focus on the key sectors of agriculture, industry and services.Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is expected to hit 37.84 trillion VND (1.66 billion USD), up seven percent.Other targets include total social investment reaching 12 trillion VND (582 million USD); exports 1.1 billion USD; fishery output, 530,000 tonnes; and food production, 580,000 tonnes.In order to realise the targets, the province aims to take comprehensive measures to promote the economic restructuring, focusing on quality, efficiency and competitiveness.Agricultural restructuring will enhance added value and sustainable development in tandem with building new-style rural areas, focus on measures against climate change, and develop complete chains for key products, like shrimp, rice, and forestry products.New style cooperative models will be encouraged with the use of technology in breeding and production while connecting agricultural production and consumption.The fishery sector will also be restructured to improve its efficiency, increasing income for local fishermen. Supervision will be strengthened in production to ensure aquatic product quality.Ca Mau will also accelerate the new style rural area building programme, focusing on sustainable production, improved efficiency and incomes for rural residents while addressing environmental pollution.The province will zone off areas for agro-forestry-fishery product processing with the application of technology to diversify products. Infrastructure facilities will be developed for the Nam Can economic zone and other industrial parks to draw investment. The Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Factory will be put into operation while accelerating local power projects, including the Khai Long wind power plant and the power supply project for rural areas from 2015- 2020.Efforts will be made to improve the quality of services in trading, tourism, banking, insurance, education and health care.Transport services and sea-based tourism will be promoted. Hon Khoai sea port will be built to service marine transport.-VNA