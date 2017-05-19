Ca Mau (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau aims to earn 2 billion USD from shrimp exports by 2020, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Shrimp will be bred in a total cultivation area of 280,000 hectares, including 267,000 hectares of improved extensive farming, 12,000 hectares of semi-intensive and intensive farming and 1,000 hectares of super intensive shrimp farming.
The province hopes to achieve 280,000 tonnes of output per year.
The goals are part of a project to enhance shrimp productivity and quality and promote sustainable development of shrimp farming. The province also targets raking in 3 billion USD from exporting 415,000 tonnes of shrimps by 2030.
To realise the goals, the province will enhance the capacity of officials and shrimp breeders and study high-efficiency farming models.
The province will set up monitoring systems and build plans to prevent diseases in shrimps.
A consulting group will be established to support enterprises with administrative procedures, farming techniques and to evaluate shrimp cultivation’s impacts on the environment.
The province also hopes to build a brand name for Ca Mau shrimp, choose prestigious agricultural material suppliers and encourage enterprises to provide disease-free breeding for shrimp growers.
Shrimp farming in the locality has been hampered by its small scale and diseases in shrimps.-VNA