– The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau aims to earn 2 billion USD from shrimp exports by 2020, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.Shrimp will be bred in a total cultivation area of 280,000 hectares, including 267,000 hectares of improved extensive farming, 12,000 hectares of semi-intensive and intensive farming and 1,000 hectares of super intensive shrimp farming.The province hopes to achieve 280,000 tonnes of output per year.The goals are part of a project to enhance shrimp productivity and quality and promote sustainable development of shrimp farming. The province also targets raking in 3 billion USD from exporting 415,000 tonnes of shrimps by 2030.To realise the goals, the province will enhance the capacity of officials and shrimp breeders and study high-efficiency farming models.The province will set up monitoring systems and build plans to prevent diseases in shrimps.A consulting group will be established to support enterprises with administrative procedures, farming techniques and to evaluate shrimp cultivation’s impacts on the environment.The province also hopes to build a brand name for Ca Mau shrimp, choose prestigious agricultural material suppliers and encourage enterprises to provide disease-free breeding for shrimp growers.Shrimp farming in the locality has been hampered by its small scale and diseases in shrimps.-VNA