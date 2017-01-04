Cambodia announces first list of registered voters

Cambodian voters. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia on Janaury 3 announced the first list of registered voters for the upcoming commune/ward elections.



This is the list of Cambodian voters who registered from early of September to end of November 2016.



Over 7.8 million of voters registered to vote, occupying more than 81 percent of the country's eligible voters. Cambodian citizens who are over 18 have the rights to vote.



Hang Puthea, spokesman of the NEC said that the list announcement is to help voters check for any errors for timely correction. During 10 days starting from the announcement date, voters can complain or report wrongdoings in the registration process.



The NEC also stressed the importance of voters’ registration in order to prepare new lists for the fourth commune/ward elections in June 2017 and the general elections in 2018.



The committee was established per request of the ruling Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) and the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP). Each party has four members, and the 9th member is a “neutral” figure who is selected through agreement.



Cambodia holds a national election every five years. In the election on July 28, 2013, Prime Minister Hun Sen’s CPP won 68 seats out of 123 seats in the NA, and the CNRP secured 55 seats.-VNA