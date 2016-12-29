Cambodia, Japan look towards extensive strategic partnership

Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Prak Sokhon (Source: phnompenhpost.com)



– Cambodia and Japan are looking towards elevating their relations from strategic partnership to extensive strategic partnership.Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Prak Sokhonn and Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Hidehisa Horinouchi made the commitment at a recent meeting in Phnom Penh.Spokesperson of Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Chum Sontary quoted Minister Prak Sokhonn as saying that Cambodia welcomes Japan’s wish to lift their relationship to a new level.For his part, Ambassador Horinouchi said Japan moves to open an office of the Japanese Consulate General in Siem Reap to increase the number of Japanese tourists to Cambodia.Japan also pledged to continue supporting Cambodia’s National Election Committee in election work.Currently, Japan is one of the big trade partners and a leading sponsor of Cambodia.On September 1, 2016, Japan launched a direct air route to Cambodia.The two countries are accelerating the construction of the second Japanese Aeon Mall supermarket in Phnom Penh./.