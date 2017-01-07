Cambodia marks day against genocidal regime

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks at the ceremony marking the victory day against the genocidal regime. (Source: VNA)



Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) held a ceremony at its headquarters in Phnom Penh on January 7 to mark the 38th anniversary of January 7 Victory Day.



The event saw the participation of about 10,000 people, including representatives of parties, senior official of the National Assembly, Senate, Government, ministries and sectors as well as representatives from diplomatic missions and international organizations in Phnom Penh.



Speaking at the ceremony, CPP President and Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen said the ceremony was organised in the spirit of profound commemoration and gratefulness to soldiers and patriots of the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation and voluntary Vietnamese soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives for the cause to overthrow the Khmer Rouge regime and save the Cambodian people from Pol Pot’s genocidal disaster.



The ceremony also aims to express thanks to all peace-loving people in the world who gave support to Cambodia’s revolutionary cause, as well as remember and pray for three million Khmer people who died in the brutally genocidal regime, he added.



After recalling the history of Cambodia from the 1970s to the darkest years from 1975 to 1979 under the genocidal regime, CPP President Hun Sen highlighted that during the darkest days, officials and soldiers of the CPP who survived under the Pol Pot regime came together to establish the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation on December 2, 1978 to lead the Cambodian people to stand up, along with great and effective help from voluntary Vietnamese soldiers, to fight the genocidal regime to win the historic victory on January 7, 1979.



The January 7 victory saved lives of the Cambodian people in a timely manner and gained back for the people their rights and freedom, Hun Sen said, adding that Cambodia ended its darkest period and ushered in a new era of independence, freedom, democracy and social progress, contributing to peace and security in the region.



This is a historic truth that no force could distort or destroy, he emphasised.



He also highlighted all achievements Cambodia has achieved over the past 38 years, especially an average economic growth rate of 7.7 percent in recent years.



He said the CPP will strive to solve all issues based on national reconciliation and solidarity while enhancing cooperation with political parties, civil social organisation and other social organsations sharing viewpoints in developing the country and serving the people’s interests.-VNA