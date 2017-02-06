Cameras coming to vehicle-registration centres

A vehicle registration centre in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.(Illustrative photo: mt.gov.vn)

- The Vietnam Register Agency plans to finish upgrading camera systems for supervising activities at vehicle registration centres throughout the country before June.With the camera system, the agency can monitor activities at every vehicle registration centre.The move came after violations related to registration activities were discovered at vehicle registration centres last year, reported Hanoi Moi (New Hanoi) newspaper.The violations included vehicle registration centres’ staff failing to assess vehicles’ brake pressure, headlights and ignoring safety standards on seat belts.Data from the agency showed that at least 10 staff at vehicle registration centres were suspended from working for between one and three months for violating regulations in 2016.For example, the agency suspended Le Bao Loc, an employee of Dak Lak province’s 47-04D Vehicle Register Centre for one month in August 2016. The decision was made on August 3 after an inspection team from the agency found a car failing to meet standards on headlights. However, Loc had certificated the car was up to standard.Also in August, a member of staff at Dak Lak province’s 47-01D Vehicle Register Centre was suspended for a month after the centre was found issuing duplicate results for a range of vehicles and data had not been collected for five days.Previously, in October 2015, Le Tan Hiep, head of the 47-01D centre was sacked for taking bribes, while operations at the centre were suspended for a month.Tran Ky Hinh, head of the Vietnam Register Agency said supervising registration activities with cameras was expected to minimise violations.Staff at the centres would be forced to seriously follow the process of verifying quality of vehicles, because every action would be recorded by cameras and sent to the agency, he said.Even issues such as giving or taking bribes would be tackled, he said.Dang Tran Khanh, head of Hanoi’s 29-03V Registration Centre, said managing registration activities with camera systems would reduce administrative procedures, and increase effectiveness and transparency in registration activities.It is estimated Vietnam has about four million cars and more than 40 million motorbikes.-VNA