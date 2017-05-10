Illustrative Image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and a Korean company, which provides fresh fruits and agricultural products for supermarkets and commercial centres, discussed ways to export local bananas to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 10.General Director of the Hand&Hand Limited Company Kim Min said that his company has managed a lot of tropical fruit farms in China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.It also opened a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in 2015 and signed contracts on planting fruit trees for export with most of southeastern provinces, such as Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc.However, the company has yet to find a suitable partner in the southwestern region which is considered a fruit granary of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, he said, adding that it is paying attention to Can Tho as the city is the region’s economic centre and boasts rich land for agricultural production.Hand&Hand set a target of developing an at-least-300ha-banana farm in Vietnam by 2022 with a total investment of 6 million USD and with a hope for 10 million USD per year and generating 1,000 jobs, he added.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam recommended the Song Hau Farm in Dong Nghiep commune, Thoi Lai district to the RoK company as the more than 6,000 ha farm is currently Can Tho’s main exported rice field and suitable to be expanded to banana cultivation.Kim Min said that the company plans to sign land rent contracts with farmers and be responsible for all planting and production process.It will also support farmers in gaining access to advanced planting technologies following GlobalGAP standards.However, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment suggested establishing collectives to represent farmers to sign contracts and work with the company.-VNA