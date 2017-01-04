Can Tho strives for all communes as new rural areas by 2020

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho will strive to have all its 36 communes qualified as new rural areas by 2020, Hoang Kim Cuong, head of the city’s Coordination Office for Building New Rural Areas, said.



At a conference on January 4 reviewing the national goal programme on building new rural areas in 2016 in Can Tho and implementing tasks in 2017, Cuong said to achieve the goal, 24 communes should fulfill the criteria for new rural areas during 2016 and 2020.



Besides local efforts, Can Tho has proposed the central government provide part of investment to build infrastructure in rural areas and assist with removing policy obstacles in carrying out the new rural area building programme.



During the 2011-2015 period, the city had 12 communes recognised as new rural areas and eight more earned the recognition in 2016.



The national programme on building new-style rural areas, initiated by the Government in 2010, includes 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics and defence, aiming to boost rural areas of Vietnam.



The criteria cover infrastructure development, production capacity improvement, environmental protection and cultural value promotion.-VNA