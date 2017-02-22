Can Tho to host Aquaculture Vietnam 2017

The Aquaculture Vietnam 2017 is scheduled to take place in Can Tho city from October 25 to 27. (Source: nongnghiep.vn)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Aquaculture Vietnam 2017, the country’s first show on the fishery sector, is scheduled to take place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from October 25 to 27.



The event is expected to draw 120 businesses from 20 countries and territories, the organising board said on February 22.



Several international conferences on aquaculture will also be held at the event, featuring many leading experts.



According to the Vietnam Fisheries Society, aquaculture contributed three percent to the country’s gross domestic product in 2016. Export turnover of aquatic products increased 7.4 percent year-on-year, reaching 7.05 billion USD.



The figure is expected to rise 5 percent this year, hitting 7.5 billion USD, 65 percent of which would come from aquaculture.-VNA