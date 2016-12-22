Can Tho to host int’l Mekong Delta agriculture festival

Can Tho's Cai Rang floating market. (Source: VNA)

– The International Agricultural Festival of the Mekong Delta will be held from March 9-13, 2017 in Can Tho city, expecting to attract up to 500 domestic and foreign enterprises, announced the organising board at a press conference on December 22.The festival aims to support agricultural development for the Mekong Delta region through the research and application of science and technology advances in production and building trademarks to increase competitiveness.Major activities of the event include introducing farm produces, meetings of scientists and enterprises to deal with current issues in researching and applying science and technology in agricultural production to increase productivity and quality.An agricultural products exhibition will be held with the participation of about 300-500 enterprises, along with a conference on science-technology application in agricultural development.Outstanding research institutes, training facilities, businesses, cooperatives and farmers with applicable agricultural technology inventions will be honoured, while scientists and enterprises will be connected to seek partnership.According to Phan Xuan Dung, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, the festival is an important event that creates opportunities for enterprises, scientists and management officials to meet, introduce their products and share experience in science-technology research and application in production and business.Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong held that amidst the sector’s restructuring efforts towards increasing added value and sustainable development in line with new-style rural area building, the festival is expected to contribute to promoting the smart agricultural production in the region, thus implementing the Party and State’s policy on agriculture and rural development.-VNA