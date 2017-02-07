Can Tho to pilot public bicycle rental services

Illustrative photo (Source: hanoimoi.vn)

– The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will provide public bicycle rental services on a pilot basis this year, Le Tien Dung, deputy director of the city’s Transport Department, has said.The rentals will be placed in areas with many travellers, such as Luu Huu Phuoc, Ninh Kieu and Song Hau parks and Cai Khe Islet.The rental services, which will be funded by private investors, will be automated. Users will insert rental fees in machines and then take their bikes which can be returned at any bike rental spot.The city will be responsible for providing areas for bicycle services, which will be managed by GPS devices. Infrastructure construction and operation will be taken care of by private investors.The pilot programme aims to improve public transport and reduce the number of vehicles on the streets, particularly in the centre of the city.The first bicycle rental service will operate in Luu Huu Phuoc Park, but the city has not released a date of opening.-VNA