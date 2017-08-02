Visitors of the Can Tho Vietbuild International Exhibition 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho Vietbuild International Exhibition 2017 opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 2, with the participation of more than 200 domestic and foreign businesses.



On display at over 600 booths are a wide range of products covering construction materials, property, smart electrical appliances, door and window systems, interior and exterior decorations, solar power machines and water pipeline systems, among others.



Many green materials for green buildings in the Mekong Delta region were also introduced at the event.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association Nguyen Tran Nam, who is also head of the organising board, stressed that the event created a useful playground for domestic and foreign enterprises, architects, contractors, property trading floors and those in need of housing.



Several activities will be held during the event, such as an exchange between businesses, music performance shows, a business forum and signing of economic deals.



The exhibition will run until August 6 at the Can Tho Investment - Trade Promotion and Exhibition Centre.-VNA