Canada backs Vietnam to fulfil its role as APEC 2017 host

Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) talks to Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Ping Kitnikone (Photo: VNA)

Canada will support Vietnam in successfully organising the upcoming APEC event, said Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Ping Kitnikone.The newly-appointed diplomat made the statement at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi on February 7.She said Vietnam hosting a key cooperation forum of the Asia-Pacific region would open new opportunities for both countries to form regional and bilateral partnerships toward effectiveness and sustainability.Kitnikone said strong growth of socio-economic cooperation between Vietnam and Canada in the past time would help boost their comprehensive ties in the coming time.Agreeing with his guest, Minh said he is delighted with progress the two countries have made together in trade and development cooperation.Hailing increasing Canadian funding, he said Vietnam is expecting additional support in climate change adaptation.Minh noted that holding great collaborative potential, Vietnam and Canada should make efforts to elevate relations to a new height and work more closely at multilateral forums for international peace, stability and cooperation.Two-way trade revenue between the two countries grows between 20 and 25 percent on an annual basis, with the figure reaching nearly 5 billion USD recently.-VNA