Canada’s Governor General believes in bright future of ties with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Nguyen Duc Hoa (Photo: VNA)

– Governor General of Canada David Johnston voiced his hope for a bright future of his country’s partnership and cooperation with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Duc Hoa on February 9.Welcoming Hoa’s appointment as ambassador to Canada at the meeting following his presentation of credentials, Johnston said he wants the diplomat, with diplomatic experience in Asia and Europe, to substantially contribute to relations between Canada and Vietnam.Recalling a visit to Vietnam in November 2011, he said he was impressed by his meetings with local people, discussions on education, reform and trade, and many other issues.He also highlighted active contributions by more than 220,000 Vietnamese people in Canada, adding that the community has enriched the diversity of his country.The Governor General also expressed his delight at the growth of bilateral ties over the past four decades, especially in such pillars as people-to-people exchange, development cooperation, trade, and investment.For his part, Ambassador Hoa said it is his honour to assume this post in Canada. He pledged utmost efforts to fulfil the duties of enhancing mutual understanding, trust, and bilateral connections on the basis of win-win cooperation.He took this occasion to deliver the Vietnamese Party and State’s congratulations to the Canadian Government and people on the occasion of the 150th founding anniversary of the Canadian Confederation (1867).He thanked Canada for supporting Vietnam for many years, stressing that there remain huge potential and opportunities for the two nations to expand their relations, especially in trade, investment, science-technology, education-training, environmental protection, climate change response, and coordination at multilateral forums.-VNA