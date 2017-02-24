Canada to boost agricultural cooperation with Vietnam, India

Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay (Source: cbc.ca)

– Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay said he will visit Vietnam and India to seek more cooperation opportunities in agriculture.The minister made the statement at an annual conference of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture held in Ottawa recently.He said the visit will last from February 26 to March 10 to strengthen Canada’s relationship with the Asia-Pacific region in general and Vietnam and India in particular.He stressed that the Canadian government believe in the importance of trade and consider the Asia-Pacific region a priority market.Via promoting global trade partnerships, the Canadian government wants to access more markets and boost the country’s exports, he added said.The minister will be accompanied by representatives of Canadian enterprises operating in the fields of agriculture, agri-food and seafood.As scheduled, during the visit, Lawrence MacAulay will meet his Vietnamese and Indian counterparts to discuss issues of shared interest.According to statistic data, in 2016, Canada exported 187 million USD worth of agricultural products and seafood to Vietnam and 912 million USD to India.Canada is currently the world’s fifth largest agro-seafood exporter, creating 2.2 million jobs in the field.-VNA