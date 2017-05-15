Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate a street light system in Huong Mai commune on May 14 (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

– An additional 9km of rural roads in the northern province of Bac Giang have been lit up thanks to a project launched by Japanese-invested Canon Vietnam Co. Ltd.The street light systems were inaugurated at a ceremony in Huong Mai commune of Viet Yen district, Bac Giang province, on May 14.Canon Vietnam said the systems were built in over two months at a cost of some 200 million VND (8,800 USD).The beneficiary hamlets are Hoang Lai in Thanh Van commune; Dinh Ha and Quyen in Tan Trung commune; Ngoc Son in Chu Dien commune; and Xuan Lan, Tam Hop, Xuan Minh and Dong Ich in Huong Mai commune.Niimura Minoru, Deputy Director of Canon Vietnam, said his firm began the “Light up the countryside” project in 2013. It has so far funded the construction of street lights for nearly 85km of roads in 35 hamlets in Bac Giang and nearby Bac Ninh province.The company is scheduled to unveil the lighting system for over 9km of rural roads in Bac Ninh on May 26, benefiting the hamlets of Guot, Cau Dao, Phuong Tri and Ngoc Noi in the province’s Que Vo, Gia Binh, Luong Tai and Thuan Thanh districts.-VNA