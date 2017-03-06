Cao Bang seizes smuggled chickens from China

A worker fumigates Gieng Vuong market in northern Lang Son province to prevent bird flu (Photo: VNA)

- Customs officers of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on March 5 seized nearly 1,000 breeding chickens and ducks that were being illegally smuggled into the country from China.

Vuong Quoc Hung, a resident of the province’s Hoa An district, who was transporting the poultry, failed to present legal documents proving the origin of the chickens and ducks.

He said he bought the poultry from China and was planning to sell them at markets in the province. The customs officers seized all the poultry and will deliver it to authorised agencies to destroy, as regulated.

Cao Bang province is taking various measures against bird flu following alarming reports from China about increasing numbers of human A/H7N9 cases.-VNA