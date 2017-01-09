Cao Bang urged to become poverty reduction model

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a working session with provincial leaders (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the northeastern mountainous province of Cao Bang to become one of models for the country in overcoming difficulties, particularly in reducing poverty, during a local working session with its authorities on January 9.Bordering the Chinese province of Guangxi, Cao Bang has a borderline stretching as far as 333km – the longest in the country. More than 90 percent of its coverage is forestry land, rock mountains, rivers and lakes and 95 percent of its population is ethnic minority groups.Recently, Singapore’s Skyscanner website has named Cao Bang among top five unique treks in Southeast Asia.Up to 52,409 households are poor and 12,110 others are near-poor, accounting for 42 percent and 9.83 percent of the total population, respectively.The total budget collections hit more than 1,386 trillion VND (60.2 million USD), ranking 60th among 63 cities and provinces, ahead Dien Bien and Ha Giang.The provincial authorities proposed upgrading transport infrastructure and increasing connectivity with other localities, including building a national highway along the Vietnam-China borderline linking with Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Ha Giang and Lai Chau, thereby giving a boost to the socio-economic development of northern mountainous provinces and Cao Bang in particular.In his speech, the PM expressed his impression of trade and services facilitation via Ta Lung and Tra Linh border gates, noting that the province should also strengthen local defence along with economic development.He requested Cao Bang offer sustainable livelihoods to local residents and become a green model in the pillars of agriculture, tourism and trade.The PM wished that the province would devise action plans to improve business climate and competitiveness, as well as thoroughly deal with early and consanguineous marriages.In mining and forestry, it is crucial to protect the natural landscapes and environment, he said, adding that priority should be given to agricultural restructuring and tourism development.He basically agreed with the province’s proposal, noting that transport infrastructure upgrade is a crucial point, especially the Lang Son-Tra Linh highway.-VNA