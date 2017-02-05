Cao Dai sect holds most significant annual ritual

Traditional dances are performed at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) - Cao Dai followers and dignitaries gathered at the Cao Dai Temple in the southern province of Tay Ninh on February 4 for the yearly grand ritual dedicated to the Duc Chi Ton (Supreme Being) who they believe to be the ancestor of the world.



The event, one of the two most important rituals of the sect in a year, were attended by representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs as well as leaders of Tay Ninh province.



Cultural activities were also organised to showcase photos, traditional dances and ancient stories of the church, helping visitors understand the religion more clearly.



Founded in 1926 in Tay Ninh province, the Cao Dai religion worships the Divine Eye, known as the eye of heaven and a symbol of its supreme being. Cao Dai’s doctrine honours the Divine and the miraculous quality of supreme spirits, and considers them as the means for human beings to unify with the God. It is now the third largest religion in Vietnam with millions of followers nationwide.-VNA