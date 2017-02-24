Cau Ngu festival excites Da Nang fishermen

The festival has been an indispensable part of life in fishing villages in the city and is an important spiritual and cultural event, staged in the hope of winning favour with the sea god.

The four day Cầu Ngư festival in Son Tra fishing village features many traditional rituals to honor Whale God. Many joyful cultural activities are also held, such as Tuồng (classic drama) performance, folk singing, traditional games, among others, attracting both local people and visitors.

Each fishing village along the beaches of Đà Nẵng builds a temple to worship the god of the sea, where a whale’s skeleton is buried. Fishermen believe by carefully organised the festival, they will have a safe year and bumper catches.

The event helps preserve and promote traditional custom, as well as fishermen’s determination to protect traditional fishing ground./.