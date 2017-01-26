Celebrations for Lunar New Year abroad

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Doan Xuan Hung (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese embassies abroad held activities celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.During an event gathering Vietnamese nationals in Berlin, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Doan Xuan Hung hailed the Vietnamese community in Germany for their contributions to the common achievements of the nation and multi-faceted ties between Vietnam and Germany.On the occasion, the Vietnamese embassy in Germany decided to present certificates of merit to 15 units and 12 individuals in honour of their support to disaster-stricken victims in the homeland.Vietnamese nationals in Germany currently count nearly 125,000 with more than 100 associations. Last year, they raised in excess of 300,000 EUR in support of the needy at home.On January 25, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung visited and conveyed New Year wishes to families of war heroes living in Laos.The same day, a working delegation from the Vietnamese embassy in Algeria arrived in Hassi Messaoud, 600km to the south of Algiers capital city, to extend New Year wishes to the staff of the Bir Seba joint venture of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group, Algeria’s state energy producer Sonatrach Group and Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited.In August 2015, the venture welcomed the first flow of oil in Bir Seba field.It has so far drilled 16 oil wells, 13 of them are being put into operation with a daily capacity of 20,000 barrels.By 2020, it strives to raise the total output to 40,000 barrels per day.-VNA