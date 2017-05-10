The city has assigned a large area for the night market with 150 pavilions of souvenirs, food and specialties of ĐàNẵng and the central region.

The market will open from 6pm till 12pm daily, and is reserved for pedestrians from evening to midnight.

It’s the first regular night market and pedestrian space in the central city.

The pedestrians night market is expected to help promote tourism and trade, preserve traditional art forms, improve the local employment rate, and lure visitors to the city.-VNA