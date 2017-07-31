Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the 12th meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption on July 31 (Photo: VNA)

– The investigation into and trial of many major cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption must be accelerated in the remaining months of 2017 as directed by the committee at its 12th meeting in Hanoi on July 31.The committee pointed out seven focal task groups for the rest of the year, including the continued leadership over and direction of the implementation of the Party and the State’s regulations on anti-corruption, and making stronger changes in this work, especially at the grassroots level. It will order more examination, inspection and auditing, particularly in corruption-prone fields.The committee required prompt inspection, clarification of the cause and responsibility, and strict handling of organisations and individuals with violations at nine big loss-making projects. It also ordered faster inspection of the purchase of 95 percent of the shares at the AVG Audiovisual Joint Stock Company by the MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, and the equitisation of Quy Nhon Port in Binh Dinh province.It also requested relevant agencies to speed up the investigation and settlement of several cases monitored by the steering committee, such as the cases at the PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation, the Dong A Joint Stock Commercial Bank, and the projects on building the ethanol Phu Tho and Dung Quat factories.The central anti-corruption steering committee also demanded investigation, prosecution and trial of serious corruption and economic rules violating cases that are of public concern in 20 localities by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, communication activities must be stepped up to disseminate anti-corruption information.Speaking at the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said the corruption and wastefulness prevention and control were enhanced in the first half of the year, generating encouraging outcomes.However, there remain shortcomings in the detection, verification and investigation of corruption cases while the progress of trials is still sluggish. While the amount of assets recovered is modest, the corruption fight at local levels hasn’t been strongly improved, he noted.He stressed in the remaining months, relevant agencies must successfully realise the tasks set up by the central steering committee. The Party leader also stressed the importance of communications in the corruption fight, ordering further provision of relevant information for the press.-VNA