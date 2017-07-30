A 65km section of the 140km Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project will be put into operation in August. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) will put the first 65km road section of the 140km Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway into operation on August 2.This is the first expressway in the central and central highlands region.A VEC official said that the first stage of the project – the 65km section from Tuy Loan in Da Nang city to Tam Ky city, the capital of Quang Nam province, has been completed.The four-lane section with two emergency lanes will allow vehicles to travel at 120km per hour, reducing travel time between Da Nang and Quang Ngai province.VEC’s General Director Mai Tuan Anh said the road was an important part of the National North-South Highway, and its second stage was scheduled for completion later this year.He said VEC would also collect tolls from all vehicles travelling on the Tuy Loan-Tam Ky section.The Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project commenced construction in 2012 with a total investment of 29 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD), of which 635 million USD was sourced from the World Bank and 673 million USD from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).The 26m-wide four-lane link, running through Da Nang city and Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces, will connect industrial parks in the region and help boost transportation in the East-West Economic Corridor that links Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.-VNA