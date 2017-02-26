Central Highlands localities targets 113,000 new jobs in 2020

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Central Highlands localities are striving to generate jobs for over 113,000 labourers each year from now to 2020, thus increasing income of locals and contributing to sustainable poverty reduction in the region.According to the Steering Committee for Central Highlands Region, the five provinces in the region– Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Dak Nong and Lam Dong, have issued mechanisms and policies to encourage investors to establish new firms in the localities.As a result, 2,686 enterprises were established in the region last year, a rise of 14.22 percent over the previous year, employing thousands of labourers. Dak Lak and Lam Dong were the leading localities in the field.Meanwhile, over 160 vocational training facilities in the region have cooperated with local authorities to train labourers from rural areas, especially those from ethnic minority groups.Currently, Lam Dong is running 56 public vocational training centres, while Dak Lak has 41 facilities that train 32,000 workers each year.At the same time, banks in the localities, especially the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, have also created favourable for locals in capital access to boost their production.The localities have also assisted locals in seeking employment abroad.The provinces also plan to give vocational training to 680,000 labourers from now to 2020, with 80 percent of trained rural labourers finding new jobs or earning higher income after receiving training.-VNA