Central Highlands: over 2.8 bln USD invested in transport development

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– More than 64 trillion VND (over 2.81 billion USD) was spent on the upgrading and construction of transport infrastructure in the Central Highlands over the last five years, significantly contributing to the local socio-economic development.The region boasts a transport network with a total length of nearly 40,000 km, with 48 percent was cemented, said the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands Region.A total 145 out of 600 communes in the region have met the requirement of transport under the 19 criteria set for the new-style rural area building programme.Many key transport routes have been completed, including the 149-km section of Ho Chi Minh Road running through the Central Highlands, the National Road No.20 with a total length of 116km, and the National Road No.28 crossing Lam Dong and Dak Nong provinces.Airports such as Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak), Lien Khuong (Lam Dong), and Pleiku (Gia Lai) were upgraded and expanded, enabling them to accommodate large planes like A320 and A321, thus facilitating the transport of passengers and goods.The transport infrastructure development helps attract more investment into the region, especially those from private and foreign enterprises.The region recorded an average gross domestic product of region (GRDP) expansion of 7.19 percent in 2011-2015, 4.92 times higher than its population growth. Per capita income of the region increased 10.45 percent in the period.In the first six months of 2016, the region maintained a year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6 percent despite the impacts of prolonged drought – which caused economic loss of over 5.4 trillion VND (243 million USD).The Central Highlands is comprised of five provinces: Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, Kon Tum and Lam Dong.-VNA