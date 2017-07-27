Students at a boarding school in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong are working in the laboratory. (Photo: VNA)



– Central Highlands provinces have invested heavily in repairing and building thousands of classrooms and purchasing teaching aids for the new school year, according to the region’s Steering Committee.The provinces have prioritised improving school facilities from kindergartens to high schools in remote and border areas and where ethnic minority people live.The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, which has the largest student enrollment, has invested more than 100 billion VND (4.4 million USD) annually in building new and upgrading more than 500 classrooms and equipping them with new equipment.The province has more than 1,000 schools at all levels with concrete buildings instead of bamboo, thatched-roof structures. All of its communes have at least one primary school.Apart from local government budgets, the provinces also raised dozens of billions of VND from the private sector for the construction of new schools and classrooms for students in far-flung areas and from disadvantaged ethnic minority groups.Thanks to such efforts, the region's school facilities have been much improved and the number of teachers has been increased to enhance the local learning and teaching conditions.The average number of students per class fell from 33.9 in 2001 to 25 in 2016, with the figure at secondary schools falling from 43 to 30.2 in the period.The region is currently home to 3,351 schools at all levels, 67 more than last school year, including more than 1,000 meeting national standards.-VNA