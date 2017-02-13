Certified coffee farming improves local income in Dak Lak

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak currently records 44,000 households producing certified coffee on a total coverage of 64,107ha with an output of 226,100 tonnes of coffee beans, said Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoai Duong.Their coffee cultivation meets UTZ (sustainable farming of coffee, cocoa and tea), 4C Code of Conduct for Coffee Sector standards. Several others meet Regional Forest Agreement (RFA) and Fairtrade Labelling Organisations International requirements.Cu M’gar district is home to 10,000 households with 15,000ha of UTZ and 4C certified coffee, accounting for 45 percent of the total coffee coverage in the district.Notably, all 10 units gaining Buon Me Thuot coffee geographical indication recognition involve in growing coffee meeting UTZ, 4C and RFA standards.However, Duong admitted that certified coffee farming in the district remains limited with only 64,107ha out of 203,356ha in the province.The province is encouraging businesses and farming households to expand certified coffee cultivation in order to improve their income and protect ecological environment in coffee-growing areas, he said.-VNA