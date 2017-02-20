Champa artifact unearth in Quang Ngai province

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Brick ruins from the Champa era have been found during an archeological excavation at Nui But (Pen Mountain) tower, Nghia Chanh ward, the central city of Quang Ngai.The one-month excavation, carried out by experts from Ha Noi and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on a total area of 400 square metres, begun on February 17.Based on the unearthed artifacts, there is a possibility that Nui But tower once had an ancient Champa tower, experts said.The excavation aims to preserve the relic sites while providing documents for prehistoric cultural studies in Quang Ngai province, according to PhD Vo Quoc Hien, who is leading the excavation.-VNA