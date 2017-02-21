Champasak gains insight into HCM City’s agricultural development

Governor of Champasak Bounthong Divixay (second from right) and other Lao guests listen to the introduction of a honeydew melon farming model in HCM City (Photo: voh.com.vn)

– A delegation of the Lao province of Champasak visited the Biotechnology Centre and the Agricultural Hi-tech Park of Ho Chi Minh City on February 20.The delegation was led by Secretary of the provincial Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Governor of Champasak Bounthong Divixay.Briefing the guests about the Biotechnology Centre, Director Duong Hoa Xo said the centre’s studies and application of biotechnology have reaped encouraging outcomes such as successfully cross-breeding orchid species, creating new roots for Ngoc Linh ginseng by gene transfer, and inventing shrimp disease test kits.Champasak boasts favourable natural conditions for agriculture, he said, suggesting his centre and the Lao province cooperate in training manpower, transferring plant tissue culture technology and farming techniques, applying biological products, exchanging medicinal plant genes, and developing cattle.The Lao side also toured the Agricultural Hi-tech Park to better understand the cultivation of orchids, honeydew melon, and mushroom by using technologies.Bounthong Divixay said his delegation is very interested in hi-tech agriculture and wants to learn from HCM City’s experience in this field.On the occasion, the guests also paid tribute to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Temple, the Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh Revolution Memorial Complex, and the Cu Chi tunnels. -VNA