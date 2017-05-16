Passengers and luggage are checked at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Draft plans to manage and operate the aviation security force at airports in Vietnam have been submitted by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.The aviation security force is currently under the management of the ACV. However, the ACV has run as a joint stock company since 2016, making this corporation no longer suitable for managing the aviation security force – a semi-militarised force with tasks and benefits similar to armed forces.In the first plan, an aviation security steering centre will be set up as part of the ACV. It will be in charge of ensuring aviation security at all airports managed and run by this corporation.In the second plan, a business wholly owned by the ACV will be established to ensure aviation security at all airports of the ACV as well as private airports such as Van Don, Lao Cai and Phan Thiet.Meanwhile, the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation has also submitted a draft plan to the Ministry of Transport, asking the management of the aviation security force to be handed over to this firm.Accordingly, it wants to establish an one member limited liability company responsible for aviation security and asset management at airports.-VNA