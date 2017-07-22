Young actors of the Buffalo Theatre Club will perform a Vietnamese version of the musical "Chicago", directed by Khac Duy, in HCM City. (Photo: courtesy of Buffalo Theatre Club)

HCM City (VNA) - A Vietnamese version of the famous musical Chicago will be staged at Ho Chi Minh City’s Quan Doi (Army) Theatre early next month.



The Broadway-style show is a production by young director Khac Duy, one of the founders of the Buffalo Theatre Club.



Duy and his producer, Hoang Quan, spent more than 4,000 USD to pay for copyright use to stage Chicago in four shows.



“I want to develop the art in Vietnam, and I can see profits in the future,” said the 27-year-old.



Duy’s Chicago uses jazz, swing and pop rock. The play includes two acts featuring the stories of Velma, who murders both her husband and sister when she finds them in bed together, and Roxie, a dancer who kills her lover at a nightclub.



It stars young talents Diem Phuong, Kha Nhu, Hoang Quan and Quang Trung.



The actors are graduates from leading art schools, including the HCM City Music Conservatory and HCM City Theatre and Cinematography. They were sent to study musical theatre in Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore.



“We’ve worked hard to sing and dance well at the same time," said actress Phuong, one of 20 actors performing in the musical.



Phuong plays the role of Velma, while her colleague Nhu plays Roxie.

The artists will perform famous songs such as All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, Funny Honey and Cell Block Tango.



Actors at the Buffalo Theatre Club performed the songs previously when they were students.



“I believe my actors are strong enough to stage Chicago in a full show,” he added.



The Buffalo Theatre Club opened in 2013 to support young actors and bring musical theatre closer to audiences.



It is known for staging Vietnamese versions of original musical works, such as Red Snow and High Musical Music.



The club’s first Vietnamese play, Tam Cam, in a Broadway-style performance was staged last year.



The play tells the life of the orphan Tam, who is beautiful and hard working, and has kind words for people and animals.



She lives with her stepmother and half-sister Cam, who always find ways to harm her. Tam finally marries the Prince.



Directed by Duy, who composed 15 songs for the play, Tam Cam featured a funny style with a focus on humane values.-VNA