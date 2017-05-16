Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Some 365 paintings by children, representing 365 happy days, will be combined to form a 730-metre painting street around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on May 28.The painting street will be the longest of its kind in Vietnam and constitute part of a children’s cultural festival on the day.The festival will be held in the promenade of Hoan Kiem Lake by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district and the institute for national cultural traditions studies.It is an activity on the threshold of International Children’s Day (June 1), aiming to provide local children with summer activities.The festival will also feature various activities, including a “Run for Children” programme with some 400 children participating and a child-themed concert.-VNA